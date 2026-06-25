Trump Clashes With Republicans Over Iran War

President Donald Trump jolted Republicans during a fiery appearance at the US Capitol on Wednesday, scrapping a housing bill signing ceremony and clashing behind closed doors with a party rebel who challenged him over the Iran war.

Trump had been expected to sign the bipartisan housing affordability package at a high-profile event, giving Republicans a chance to tout action on one of voters' biggest economic concerns ahead of November's midterm elections.

But the president abruptly cancelled the ceremony two hours beforehand, saying he would not sign the bill until Congress passed the SAVE America Act, his long-sought package of voting restrictions.

"Today's Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The election measure would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to cast a ballot. Democrats denounce it as an assault on voting rights, while Trump claims it is needed to protect elections.

The bill has already stalled in the Senate, where Republican leaders have warned Trump that it lacks the support needed to overcome the chamber's rules.

Trump, who still regularly repeats the false claim that he won the 2020 election, nevertheless kept pressing the issue as he went ahead with a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans.

The gathering turned combative when Trump challenged senators who had voted the previous day to rebuke him over the Iran war, according to US media reports.

Four Republicans joined Democrats in adopting a largely symbolic resolution directing Trump to end hostilities with Iran or seek congressional authorization to continue them.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana later told reporters that Trump asked why any Republican would support the measure.

"I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what's going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it's lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved and I want to know what's going on,'" Cassidy said, according to The Hill and CNN.

Cassidy lost a primary election in Louisiana in May to a Trump-backed Republican, meaning he is ineligible for re-election in November.

After leaving the meeting, Trump still appeared irritated, telling reporters: "I don't like a few people, but that's okay -- I think you know who they are."

The war powers vote came as Trump tries to turn a preliminary agreement with Iran into a final settlement after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and exposed rifts within his own party.

Minor importance

As he walked into the lunch with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Trump ignored questions about whether he would sign the housing bill and instead volunteered that the Middle East "war is going very well" and that "Iran is making very big concessions."

The housing bill passed Congress with broad bipartisan support and had been promoted by Republicans as a rare achievement on affordability.

It is aimed at boosting housing supply, easing construction rules and expanding access to home ownership as high rents, elevated mortgage costs and a shortage of homes weigh on Americans.

Trump had previously backed the package, which offered him a chance to highlight efforts to lower living costs against a backdrop of persistent inflation driven partly by the Iran war.

But on Wednesday he dismissed it as being of "minor importance" and said it "pales in comparison" to passing the SAVE America Act.

Trump's refusal to sign may prove largely symbolic. Under the US Constitution, a bill becomes law after 10 days if the president neither signs nor vetoes it while Congress is in session.

Last week, Trump also cancelled the Senate confirmation hearing for his nominee for director of national intelligence, saying the election bill should take priority.

Supporters say the SAVE America Act would strengthen election security.

But voter fraud is exceedingly rare, and opponents warn that it would mostly burden minority voters, married women and others less likely to have easy access to the required documents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)