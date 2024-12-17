Trump Calls Trudeau 'Governor' Again, Takes Dig At His Ex Deputy

US President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the troubles in the Canadian ruling party after the resignation of Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

In a post on Truth Social, the President-elect once again dubbed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the Governor of Canada and said that Freeland's behaviour had not been conducive towards making good decisions for Canadian citizens.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth, Donald Trump wrote, "The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau. Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

The statement by Donald Trump comes after on Monday, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet. Notably, Freeland was scheduled to present the 2024 Fall Economic Statement on Monday.

In her resignation letter, Freeland expressed that Canada faces a grave challenge from the incoming Trump administration.

The letter said, "Our country today faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment."

"That means pushing back against 'America First' economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring. That means working in good faith and humility with the Premiers of the provinces and territories of our great and diverse country and building a true Team Canada response. I know Canadians would recognize and respect such an approach. They know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves. Inevitably, our time in government will come to an end. But how we deal with the threat our country currently faces will define us for a generation, and perhaps longer. Canada will win if we are strong, smart, and united," the letter added.

"That means pushing back against 'America First' economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring...But how we deal with the threat our country currently faces will define us for a generation, and perhaps longer. Canada will win if we are strong, smart, and united," the letter added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)