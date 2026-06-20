Trump Calls Netanyahu "Warrior PM" As US Intel Warns He May Ruin Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and called him a "warrior prime minister" amid reports of a serious fallout between the two leaders over Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Speaking after unveiling a replacement Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar near Washington, Trump said that the US and Israel "fought very well" against Iran, referring to the war that they launched on February 28.

"Obviously we fought very well with Israel, and we've had a great relationship with Israel. We were very formidable. And Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he's a warrior prime minister, and he should be acknowledged as that. They should give him credit," he said as the Israeli premier faced intense political pressure to continue waging his country's war in Lebanon.

In a separate interview, Trump said he maintains a strong but closely managed relationship with Netanyahu.

"It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," he told the Axios news outlet.

When asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions in the region, particularly regarding potential strikes on Lebanon, he said he would be able to exercise control over such decisions.

"Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," Trump said.

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Trump had earlier expressed frustration at Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a deal with Tehran to end the war. He had also unleashed a profane tirade at Netanyahu over a phone call earlier this month.

"You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," Axios had quoted Trump as shouting at Netanyahu in the call on June 1 after Iran had reportedly halted peace talks because of Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

US Intel Warns Israel Is Likely To Undermine Iran Deal

US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that will undermine the peace deal with Iran, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former US officials.

Israel appears intent on maintaining military operations against Hezbollah, according to intelligence reports, including one circulated this week, the officials said.

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With the national elections in Israel due later this year, Netanyahu's political survival is linked to showing his domestic audience that he will not withdraw troops from Lebanon and that he is intent on escalating the fighting with Hezbollah, The Washington Post reported, citing a US official familiar with the new intel.

The report also described Israel's frustration with the terms of the Trump peace memorandum, which undermine its broader objective of maintaining maximum pressure on Iran.

Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah on Friday agreed to a ceasefire after the two sides exchanged deadly strikes in Lebanon, straining Donald Trump's deal to end the Iran war less than two days after it was signed.

A US official told the news agency AFP that the truce between Israel and Hezbollah had been brokered by US and Qatari mediators following talks with Israel and Iran.

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said that Israel was committed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, but only "if Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities".

The two sides had previously agreed to a truce in April but did not stop attacking each other.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi are reportedly headed to Switzerland for talks.