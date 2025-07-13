Trump Assassination Attempt The Result Of Secret Service Missteps: Report

The Secret Service "failed to implement security measures" that could have prevented the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, according to a newly released report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The report, requested by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, outlines a series of critical failures by the agency during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It highlights poor planning, communication breakdowns, insufficient agent training, and a lack of clear operational guidance.

While senior Secret Service officials were reportedly aware of a potential threat to Trump ahead of the event, the report noted that the information was not specific to the rally or the gunman. Due to the agency's "siloed practice for sharing classified threat information," agents on the ground and local law enforcement were left unaware.

"Making changes to Secret Service policies to require it to proactively share threat information internally could help ensure its agents and partners will have information needed to provide effective protection," the GAO recommended.

In a statement accompanying the report's release, Grassley said the failures were the result of "a series of bad decisions and bureaucratic handicaps."

"The Secret Service's failure on July 13th was the culmination of years of mismanagement and came after the Biden administration denied requests for enhanced security to protect President Trump," he said. "Americans should be grateful that President Trump survived that day and was ultimately reelected to restore common sense to our country."

The report also noted that several Secret Service officers experienced limited cellphone service during the rally, which may have impacted their ability to communicate effectively in real time.

The attack killed one person, rally attendee Corey Comperatore, and two injuries. Trump was grazed by a bullet. The gunman was killed on site by a Secret Service sniper.

Grassley highlighted a $1.17 billion allocation to the Secret Service as part of the newly passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, saying it would be used to address the agency's shortcomings.

"I'm hopeful this significant injection of resources will go a long way in bringing the agency up to speed," Grassley added.

Earlier, six Secret Service agents were suspended for security failures linked to the assassination attempt. The suspensions, ranging from 10 to 42 days, involved personnel from both supervisory and line agent levels, according to Deputy Director Matt Quinn.