'Donald, Donald Trump': Trump Posts AI Music Video Praising Himself

US President Donald Trump has drawn attention online after sharing an AI-generated music video dedicated to him on social media. The video, shared on Truth Social, featured a song that repeatedly praises Trump and claims he enjoys widespread popularity around the world.

The track was created by Anthony Constantino, a Republican congressional candidate from New York who has been endorsed by Donald Trump. After the US President shared the video, Constantino publicly thanked him for the gesture, saying he was proud to have Trump's endorsement. Trump later reposted the message on his account.

The minute-long song centers almost entirely on Trump's global appeal, with lyrics repeatedly asserting that people from countries across different continents admire him. References are made to nations including Mexico, Italy, China and India, as well as Africa, while the track repeatedly features the president's name.

Accompanying the song is an AI-generated video that presents a series of imaginative and exaggerated scenes featuring Trump in various settings around the world.

In one sequence, he is shown gliding through the sky on a paraglider, while another depicts him standing on the Moon wearing a spacesuit. The video also includes images of Trump riding a lion, travelling atop a camel and cruising through an Indian street on a motorcycle.

Other scenes place the US president at famous international landmarks. He is shown posing near Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa and eating a pizza decorated with his own likeness.

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, the president shared a reaction from Constantino. "I am proud to be endorsed by President Trump who I wrote this song about," he wrote in the message shared by Trump.

The video quickly gained traction online, with clips being widely shared across platforms such as X and Instagram.

The AI-generated video drew sharply divided reactions on social media. While many Trump supporters celebrated the post, others mocked it as overly self-promotional. One user described Trump as the "greatest president ever".

Critics, however, accused the president of sharing unrealistic and self-congratulatory content, arguing that the AI-generated imagery and lyrics exaggerated his global popularity.

A user wrote, "Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account showcasing his delusional belief."

The post is the latest example of AI-generated content appearing on Trump's social media. Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently used Truth Social to share memes, edited videos, supporter-created content and posts highlighting his political image.