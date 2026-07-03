Dog Missing For A Month Found Celebrating With FIFA Fans In Mexico

A missing dog in Mexico has been reunited with her owner in a surprising way after being spotted in the middle of World Cup celebrations in the city, reported Daily Mail.

Ale Garcia's dog, Gorda, ran off on May 24 in the Lomas de Guadalupe neighborhood of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, and her family had no information about her whereabouts for a month.

World Cup celebrations in Mexico later brought an unexpected turn in the search after Mexico's 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic led to large street celebrations across the country.

A video shared on a Facebook page showed fans carrying a dog while celebrating in the streets of Ciudad Victoria. The caption of the video said that even the dog is out celebrating.

Watch Video Here:

Garcia's brother later saw the video online and recognised the dog as Gorda.

Garcia and her family then tracked the location of the video using background details and were able to find Gorda with the group of people who were still celebrating.

The dog immediately recognised her owner, and the reunion took place after a month of separation.

Garcia told reporters that after a month of worrying, she never imagined they would find her thanks to a live video of the celebrations after Mexico winning.

She also said that it was a mix of emotions and that she wanted to cry, to laugh, to hug her and even to scold her at the same time. She added that while they were worried looking for her, the dog was out partying.

After the reunion, Garcia took Gorda to a vet, who confirmed she was in good health and only needed food and rest, and the dog is now back home.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users also reacted to the story, with one X user saying that they loved this update on Gorda.

Another user noted, "I'm so glad your beautiful dog is home now."

"He already liked the party," added a third user.