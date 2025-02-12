Does This Viral Image Show Indians Who Were Deported From US? A Fact-Check

An image showing several people walking in a line with their faces covered and hands tied is being shared as the United States of America (USA) deporting Indians.



Is the claim true? No, the claim is false. News reports indicated that the video showed immigrants being sent back to Mexico from the International Port of Entry in Hidalgo, Texas.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

We came across several social media posts which noted that the video showed people being deported to Mexico by the USA.

A post by X user Nick Sortor noted that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol walked the immigrants "straight back into Mexico."

🚨 NEW: ICE and Border Patrol are PERP WALKING illegals straight back into Mexico



Amazing



This specific instance happened today at the Hidalgo Bridge near McAllen, TX



It's quick and efficient. Deportations are happening rapidly by land, air, and sea! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3yvfyVHkfv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025



We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across a story by Border Report. It noted that in a straight line, children, women, and men walked into Mexico and approximately 50 individuals were transported by the US Border Patrol agents and entered Mexican territory.

Similarly, a report by KRGV-TV, based in Texas, ran the same visual as the viral image.

It noted that just a single one of the migrants was a citizen of Mexico and the rest were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Cuba, and Honduras.

The report also noted that Channel 5 News received information that some migrants had prior criminal records and that they were all expelled under Title 8.

Additionally, it added that a spokesperson for Border Patrol mentioned that they frequently collaborate with other sectors to transport migrants to the Rio Grande Valley and facilitate their deportation.

Here is a preview of the report.

