Advertisement

Does Russian President Vladimir Putin Use AI? What Kremlin Said

Putin on Wednesday called for a national task force to coordinate Russia's work on homegrown generative artificial intelligence models.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Does Russian President Vladimir Putin Use AI? What Kremlin Said
An AI-powered robot danced for Putin on Wednesday at an exhibition.
Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use artificial intelligence tools himself, but officials who work for him do, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin used AI tools to help sort through citizens' questions during Putin's annual question-and-answer event.

Putin on Wednesday called for a national task force to coordinate Russia's work on homegrown generative artificial intelligence models, which he said were vital to preserving Russian sovereignty.

An AI-powered robot danced for Putin on Wednesday at an exhibition put on by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, designed to showcase the company's technological advances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Artificial Intelligence, Kremlin
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com