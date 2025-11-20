Does Russian President Vladimir Putin Use AI? What Kremlin Said

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use artificial intelligence tools himself, but officials who work for him do, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin used AI tools to help sort through citizens' questions during Putin's annual question-and-answer event.

Putin on Wednesday called for a national task force to coordinate Russia's work on homegrown generative artificial intelligence models, which he said were vital to preserving Russian sovereignty.

An AI-powered robot danced for Putin on Wednesday at an exhibition put on by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, designed to showcase the company's technological advances.

