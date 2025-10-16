Diwali 2025: Rangoli Pattern Takes Centre Stage On Canada Posts New Stamp

Canada Post has released a new stamp to celebrate Diwali 2025, continuing an annual tradition which began in 2017. The stamp showcases a Rangoli pattern and features the word “Diwali” in both Hindi and English. It's been released in recognition of the country's cultural diversity, Canada Post said.



Diwali is a major festival in the country, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities. The stamp is available as a booklet of six and as an Official First Day Cover.



Ritu Kanal, the designer of Canada Post's 2025 Diwali stamp, said, “I was about seven when I first helped my mum decorate for Diwali and make rangolis outside our door. We'd use white and coloured powders, starting with a simple grid of dots that we'd lay out first and then fill in with colour to form geometric patterns.”



Rangolis are an important part of Diwali decoration. These floor patterns are created using grain, flower petals, coloured sand, rice or other materials, often in living rooms, courtyards, and entranceways.



Kanal added that depending on how complex the design was, it took her and her mother between 15 and 30 minutes to complete a Rangoli. “Those early experiences were such a big part of how I learned to appreciate the care, precision and creativity behind rangoli making,” she said.



Rangoli designs feature motifs that range from geometric shapes to sacred symbols, as well as auspicious animals, plants and flowers. Some patterns even serve as a source of food for insects, birds and other small creatures, symbolising the charitable essence of Diwali.



Kanal said that living in apartments in Toronto made it difficult to create rangolis either outside the door or inside the house due to limited space. “But we still celebrate by decorating our home for Diwali with diyas, candles and other festive touches. I think this year we might try to make a rangoli to celebrate the release of this stamp, though, and I am very much looking forward to that.”



Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Indian communities in Canada. The traditions there often include lighting small clay oil lamps and decorating homes with garlands known as toranas to invite the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.





