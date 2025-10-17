Diwali 2025 School Holidays: State-Wise List Of School And College Closures Across India

With Diwali 2025 falling on Monday, October 20, schools and colleges across India are set to observe festive holidays. The standard Diwali holiday period runs from October 18 (Dhanteras) to October 23 (Bhai Dooj), covering major celebration days like Chhoti Diwali and Govardhan Puja. However, several states have announced variations and extended breaks to include local festivals.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Schools in Jammu & Kashmir will close from October 19 to November 2, offering the longest festive break of 15 days, allowing students ample time to celebrate diverse local festivals along with Diwali.

Punjab and Maharashtra:

Punjab students will enjoy a 4-day holiday from October 19 to 22, which includes Vishwakarma Puja. Maharashtra observes a 4-day break from October 18 to 21, with some institutions extending till October 23.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh:

Delhi's schools will be closed on October 20 and 22 for Diwali and Govardhan Puja. Uttar Pradesh schools get a 4-day break from October 20 to 23, including the Sunday on October 19 for a longer weekend.

West Bengal and Bihar:

West Bengal observes holidays from October 20 to 23 for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj. Bihar offers an extended festive period, combining Diwali and Chhath Puja, with schools closed up to October 29.

Karnataka:

Schools in Karnataka will be closed on October 20 and 22 to mark Naraka Chaturdashi and Balipadyami.Students and parents are advised to check with their local schools or education boards, as exact holiday dates may vary based on regional decisions or school-specific calendars. These breaks aim to give students sufficient time to celebrate Diwali and related festivals with family.