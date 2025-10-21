Advertisement

Trump's "Light's Victory Over Darkness" Diwali Message For Americans

Donald Trump said Diwali is a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump's "Light's Victory Over Darkness" Diwali Message For Americans
File photo
  • Donald Trump extended Diwali wishes to Americans celebrating the festival
  • He described Diwali as a time to unite families and friends in celebration
  • Trump called Diwali a reminder of light's victory over darkness
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New York:

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended his wishes on Diwali, the festival of lights, and said it is a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate.

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali - the 'Festival of Lights'," Trump said in a statement.

"For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal," the US president said.

"As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Diwali 2025, Donald Trump On Diwali
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com