Disney Nominates Former Apple COO Jeff Williams To Its Board

Disney said on Tuesday it has nominated former Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams as an independent director candidate for election at its 2026 annual shareholders' meeting.

The total size of Disney's board will increase to 11 members, effective as of the election of directors at the meeting, if Williams is approved.

Williams retired as Apple's COO earlier this year, having held the position since 2015. He was part of the team when the first iPhone was launched in 2007, and also led the Apple Watch project and the company's expansion into health and fitness.

His nomination to the entertainment giant's board would bring a second tech executive to the company, following the appointment of Carolyn Everson, the former president of Instacart and a veteran of Meta Platforms, in November 2022.

