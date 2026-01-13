Who Is Dina Powell McCormick, Ex-Trump Adviser Appointed Meta President

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has appointed Dina Powell McCormick its president and vice chair. Powell McCormick is a former Trump administration adviser and a longtime finance executive.

She has served in two US presidential administrations. She was a deputy national security adviser in Donald Trump's first term. She also held senior roles in the White House under former US President George W Bush.

She previously served on Meta's board of directors, where the company said she was “deeply engaged” in advancing its artificial intelligence strategy across platforms.

Trump congratulated Powell McCormick after the announcement, calling her a “fantastic, and very talented, person” who served his administration with “strength and distinction,” in a post on Truth Social.

Who Is Dina Powell McCormick?

Dina Powell McCormick was born as Dina Habib in Cairo, Egypt. Her father was an Egyptian army captain, and her mother studied at the American University in Cairo. As a child, she migrated to the US with her family, who later settled in Dallas, Texas. Her parents ran a convenience store and sold real estate; her father also worked as a city bus driver.

She studied at the Ursuline Academy of Dallas and graduated in 1991. She then attended University of Texas at Austin and completed the Plan II Honours Program and earned an undergraduate degree in humanities in 1995, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Powell McCormick spent more than a decade in the US government. During the Bush administration, she served as an assistant to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and later held senior roles, including Assistant Secretary of State and Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy.

In 2007, she joined Goldman Sachs, where she worked for 16 years.

In 2017, during Donald Trump's first term, she returned to government as Deputy National Security Adviser and also served as Assistant to the President for Economic Initiatives.

She married Richard C Powell in 1998, and the couple had two daughters. She later got engaged to financier and former government official Dave McCormick, and they married in 2019. Her husband is currently a Republican US Senator from Pennsylvania.

In 2023, Powell McCormick joined BDT & MSD Partners, a Chicago and New York-based merchant bank managing about $70 billion in assets. She served as Vice Chairman and President.

She is Chairman of the Robin Hood Foundation Board, a board member of Exxon Mobil, and a trustee of institutions including the National Geographic Society, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the Atlantic Council.

She joined Meta's board of directors on April 15, 2025, and later resigned from the board in December ahead of her new executive role. She is the second Trump administration official to take a senior role at Meta, after the company's Chief Legal Officer Curtis Joseph Mahoney.

She is the author of Who Believed in You: How Purposeful Mentorship Changes the World.