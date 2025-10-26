AI Minister "Pregnant" With "83 Children": Albania PM's Bizarre Announcement

Albania's AI-generated government minister, Diella, is "pregnant," Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced. He revealed plans to create "83 children", or assistants, one for each Socialist Party member of parliament.

"We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time Diella is pregnant and with 83 children," he said at the Global Dialogue (BGD) in Berlin. Rama said the "children," or assistants, will record everything that happens in parliament and keep legislators informed about discussions or events they miss.

"Each one...will serve as an assistant for them who will participate in parliamentary sessions, and will keep a record of everything that happens and will suggest members of parliament. These children will have the knowledge of their mother," Rama said.

He expects the system to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Rama explained how the AI assistants will function, "For example, if you go for coffee and forget to come back to work, this child will say what was said when you were not in the hall, and will say who you should counter-attack. If you invite me next time, you will have 83 more screens for the children of Diella."

Diella (meaning "Sun") was appointed in September to make Albania's public procurement system fully transparent and corruption-free. First launched as a virtual assistant in January on the e-Albania platform, she has been helping citizens and businesses obtain state documents. The AI-generated minister is shown as a woman in traditional Albanian attire.

Diella has been given responsibility of taking all decisions related to the public tenders, making them 100 per cent corruption-free. Every public fund submitted to the tender procedure will be perfectly transparent, Rama said.

Albania is the first country in the world to officially appoint a non-human government minister. Unlike a minister for artificial intelligence, Diella herself is an AI entity, composed entirely of code and pixels.