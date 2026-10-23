Diego Maradona Death Trial Verdict Set For December 22

The verdict in the trial over the 2020 death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will be delivered on December 22, the court announced Thursday, after six months of hearings.
The trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the star's death concluded Thursday with brief statements from Maradona's daughter Dalma and some of the defendants.
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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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