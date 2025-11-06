"Get The Kids, Get Security": Erika Kirk Relives Day Charlie Kirk Was Killed

For Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the moment she discovered her husband Charlie Kirk had been shot was, in her words, an “unbelievable nightmare.”

“I'll never forget,” Erika Kirk told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “I'm just being like, ‘Charlie's been shot. He's been shot. Get the kids. Get security. Get the kids. Get the kids. He's been shot.' I sprinted out of her treatment centre, just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot, called our security. Unbelievable nightmare.”

Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead at an event in Utah on September 10. His alleged killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty by firing squad if convicted.

‘Didn't Get To Give Him A Kiss'

Erika recalled the morning of the assassination, sharing how Charlie left their Arizona home early to travel to Utah.

The night before the trip, she said she asked Charlie to sleep in their daughter's room so he could get a good night's rest before his event. The next morning, he woke up early and quietly left for the airport. Erika said she didn't get the chance to give him a kiss goodbye.

“That morning he woke up super early, and he came into our bedroom, into the bathroom, because that's where his wedding ring was and his necklace, and he came in and he grabbed that and then he left. I didn't get to give him a kiss.”

Charlie Kirk was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later. When doctors and police asked Erika to wait to see her husband until after his body was taken to the mortuary, she refused.

“I said, ‘With all due respect, sir, I want to see what they did to my husband, and I want to give him a kiss, because I didn't get to give him a kiss this morning.'”

'He Had This Smirk'

“He had this smirk on his face,” Erika told the outlet, describing what she saw when she found her husband lying in the hospital bed. “That smirk. To me, it was the look that said, ‘You thought you could stop what I've built. You thought you could end this vision, this movement, this revival. You thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body, but you didn't get my soul.'”

Despite the loss, Erika said she refuses to live in fear, a principle she shared with her husband. “I'm not afraid, Charlie wasn't afraid either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn't get anything done,” she told Watters.