Did The US Really 'Give Greenland Back' To Denmark? Fact-Checking Trump's Davos History Lesson

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, stating he didn't plan to take the land by force. In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump claimed that the United States "gave Greenland back to Denmark" after World War II. Trump said the US was "stupid" to return Greenland and mentioned they fought to secure the Arctic territory during the war, stating, "We fought for Denmark to save it." He said it is critical to US national security.

"The US gave Greenland back": A Fact-check

No, the United States did not "give" Greenland to Denmark after World War II because the US never possessed sovereignty over the island. Denmark has held continuous legal title to Greenland for over a century, a fact recognised by international courts and the US government long before the war.

In 1941, during World War II, the US and Denmark signed an agreement allowing the US to establish military bases on the island to protect it from Nazi Germany while acknowledging Denmark's sovereignty. So, the US was only a temporary military protector and never the owner of the territory.

A closer look at the facts:

Greenland has been under Danish control since the 1720s. In 1933, the Permanent Court of International Justice formally ruled that Greenland belonged to Denmark.

During World War II, while Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany, the US and the Danish ambassador-in-exile signed the 1941 Defense of Greenland Agreement. This pact allowed the US to build military bases to protect the island from Nazi control, but it explicitly recognised Denmark's continued sovereignty.

The agreement did not involve a transfer of sovereignty, meaning Greenland never became US territory. Because the US never possessed title to Greenland, there was no territory to "give back."

In 1946, President Harry Truman offered to buy the island for $100 million in gold, but Denmark refused the offer.

The US, however, maintained a military presence after the war via the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement, which granted basing rights (leading to Thule Air Base) while reiterating that the US would not infringe on Danish sovereignty.

The Truth:

Trump's claim is highly misleading. His statement omits this history, portraying the US as having owned and then relinquished Greenland, which experts describe as false and inaccurate.

The US defended Greenland during the war but never owned it. Essentially, Greenland was never America's to give back.