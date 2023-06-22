Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Disappearance Of Titanic Sub? See Viral Tweet

Time is running out for five people on board the missing Titanic submersible.

As rescuers anxiously search for Titanic submersible that went missing on Sunday, a video showing The Simpsons may have predicted the real life event is going viral on social media. The theory started gaining traction after a Simpsons fan posted a video on Twitter, pointing out the unexpected connection between the show and the submersible called Titan. The submersible disappeared with five people on board and rescue workers from around the world are trying to save them. Their oxygen is likely to run out on Thursday.

The submersible, operated by OceanGate, was taking the tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic, the biggest ship of its time that sank in 1912.

A similar thing happened in the 17th season of The Simpsons cartoon, which aired in 2006.

In the 10th episode of that season, titled Simpsons Tids, Homer goes on an expedition along with a man who he believes to be his biological father.

The Simpsons really predicted the titanic submarine situation .. and that they would completely run out of oxygen (watch till the end) this is actually scary. pic.twitter.com/xOWtE6DTQq — Qura (@Qurandale) June 22, 2023

The man takes Homer Simpson out on his ship and reveals to him that there is a lost treasure of a sunken ship called 'Piso Mojado'.

Homer and his biological father decide to explore the depth of the ocean in submersibles. However, during their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave.

He begins to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. But he is shown waking up in a hospital three days later.

Though it is not the exact prediction of where the Titan submersible is, or the oxygen level inside it, some social media users find the storyline is close enough to real life.

"Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted about the missing submarine," tweeted one user. "Idk what surprises y'all of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic. The Simpsons had already warned us," wrote added.

The popular animated series has often linked with predicting real-life events years before they happen.

In February last year, just before Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine, a clip from one of the episodes of The Simpsons in 1998 went viral that predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War.

In its three-decade-long run, the American sitcom also predicted other major events like the election of Donald Trump as US President, the invention of smart watches, the US winning an Olympic medal and the coronavirus pandemic.