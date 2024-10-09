Did HBO Documentary Just Reveal Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's Real Identity?

Canadian developer Peter Todd is Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin. No, we aren't saying it. It's award-winning filmmaker Cullen Hoback, who pieced together old and new evidence and confronted both Todd and Blockstream founder Adam Back, another suspect, with his findings. All this in a new HBO documentary titled "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery".

In a climactic moment of the documentary, Hoback asks Todd, “It seems like you had these deep insights into Bitcoin at the time?” Todd responds, “Well, yeah, I'm Satoshi Nakamoto.”

However, in an email to CoinDesk before the documentary's release, Todd claimed, “Of course I'm not Satoshi.” He also told CNN, “For the record, I'm not Satoshi,” adding the film has been “irresponsible” and could endanger his life.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has long been shrouded in mystery, fuelling countless theories and speculation.

Cullen Hoback remains confident in his theory, citing a 2010 Bitcoin message board post from Todd that he believes was written by Satoshi Nakamoto. The director spent years investigating various theories and suspects before settling on Todd.

Nic Carter, Founding Partner of Castle Island Ventures, said, “I feel certain that Todd is not Nakamoto,” citing the Bitcoin creator's deep knowledge of cryptography and digital cash systems.

Jameson Lopp, co-founder of the Bitcoin company Casa, also responded to the documentary's findings with scepticism. "Wherever Satoshi may be, I like to think they're having a laugh at this latest round of foolishness," he wrote on X.

Peter Todd, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design, was just 23 when the famous Bitcoin white paper was published. He began engaging with key figures in the crypto community as a teenager, making him a credible candidate for some enthusiasts. Hoback explained to Politico, “In investigations like these, digital forensics can only take you so far... Real answers can only be found offline.”

The documentary features a dramatic scene where Hoback confronts Todd about the evidence linking him to Satoshi. Hoback said, “Peter was there that day... He had every opportunity to explain himself.” However, Todd rejected the film's claims, saying, “Cullen is grasping for straws here.”