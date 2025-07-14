Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? Bitcoin's Mysterious Founder, Now The 11th Richest Man On Earth

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? It is a mystery that has kept the internet puzzled long before crypto went mainstream. While the identity of the person who designed Bitcoin (a decentralised, multitrillion-dollar currency) remains a mystery, his stash of 1.096 million BTC is now worth an estimated $129 billion, making him the 11th richest person on the planet.

According to a Coin Telegraph report citing blockchain analytics firm Arkham, after Bitcoin surged over $120,000 for the first time, Nakamoto's holdings managed to eclipse Michael Dell, CEO of tech giant Dell Technologies, who has a net worth of $125.1 billion.

The mystery's allure has only increased as Nakamoto has never moved the coins despite Bitcoin's value rising astronomically. Though the Forbes Billionaires List does not consider crypto wallet holdings in its rankings, Nakamoto's profile is set to increase as Bitcoin continues to soar.

As per Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, if Bitcoin continues its historical trend of 50 per cent annual growth, Nakamoto could become the second-richest person in the world by late 2026.

SATOSHI NAKAMOTO IS NOW THE 11TH RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD



The value of Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin holdings increased by $7.4 Billion today, now worth $128.9B.



He has just overtaken Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies ($125.3B). pic.twitter.com/mzkcI2NIrr — Arkham (@arkham) July 11, 2025

If bitcoin does its normal 50%/ann then Satoshi will pass Buffett this year and Zuck sometime next year-ish to be #2 richest in world (Elon has huge lead). It's fascinating to ponder that the founder of something so successful never cashed in. It echoes Jack Bogle in that regard https://t.co/tu9MRzUD5h — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 2, 2025

Social media reacts

As Nakamoto's portfolio swelled, a section of social media users reacted in amazement while others questioned if the person behind the wallet even exists.

"That is crazy to think about & high probability of being true!" said one user while another joked: "Plot twist: it's actually my grandma. She's been "playing Solitaire" a lot lately."

A third commented: "If that wallet ever has any activity whatsoever, seconds later, btc will drop by 20%+. The lore of Satoshi is part of what keeps this fantasy alive."

A fourth said: "The richest man who never needed to market a thing."

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym used by either the founder or the group of founders of Bitcoin. Nakamoto had written a white paper titled on the idea of Bitcoin in 2008 during the great financial crisis. Titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, the study contributed to the development of cryptocurrency in 2010. However, he suddenly disappeared from the public eye and remains anonymous to this date.

Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin in 2009 and handed the project off to the community in 2010. While Bitcoin initially had zero value, the vibrant, open-source crypto community has ensured that digital currency has thrived despite apprehensions from economists.

Ever since Donald Trump came to power, his support for cryptocurrency has translated into Bitcoin touching new highs.