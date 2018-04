Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally named Cuba's new president on Thursday, succeeding Raul Castro, state media said -- a historic handover ending six decades of rule by the Castro brothers. The 57-year-old Diaz-Canel, who was the only candidate for the presidency, was elected to a five-year term with 603 out of 604 possible votes in the National Assembly, the official Cubadebate website said.