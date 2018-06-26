'Come Home,' Scream Parents Amid Search For 12 Children Trapped In Cave

A wailing mother screamed: "Come home my child!" (AFP)

Desperate parents are leading a prayer ceremony outside Tham Luang, a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children have been trapped for days (AFP)

Navy SEAL divers equipped with oxygen tanks and food rations entered the cave early Tuesday in northern Chiang Rai province, where light rains continued to fall (AFP)

Rescuers found bicycles and a motorbike at the entrance of the cave Monday, and divers said they spotted footprints in one of the cave's chambers (AFP)