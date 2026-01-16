Denmark Says US Acquisition Of Greenland "Out Of Question"

Denmark's foreign minister on Thursday ruled out any US acquisition of Greenland, after the White House said a European military mission to the Arctic island had no effect on Donald Trump's territorial ambitions.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR: "This is out of the question. It's not what we want in Denmark, nor in Greenland and it runs counter to all international rules. It infringes on sovereignty."

He was responding to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said earlier that European troops in the Danish autonomous territory had not altered his "goal of the acquisition of Greenland".

