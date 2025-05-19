"Thank You For The Ride": Denmark Company Returns Tesla Cars, Blames Elon Musk

Tscherning, Denmark's largest construction company, has said it has returned its entire fleet of Tesla vehicles due to concerns over its CEO, Elon Musk's, political involvement. The move comes after Musk's growing involvement with US President Donald Trump and backing far-right parties in Europe.

The Danish company shared an update on LinkedIn with a post titled "Tscherning changes gears and drives in a new direction."

The company said it decided to stop using Tesla cars, and it's not because they are bad, but because of Musk's controversial politics.

"At Tscherning, we not only decide how we drive, but also who we drive with. That's why we've chosen to hand over the keys to our Tesla company cars - not because Tesla has become a bad car, but in light of Elon Musk's political commitment and the opinions he has publicly expressed, which are increasingly hard to overlook," the company wrote.

"We as a company have chosen to say, 'Thank you for the ride," it added.

The company highlighted that Musk's political views were becoming harder to ignore, adding it didn't want to be connected to the political values that aligned with the Tesla brand.

The post further read, "We do not want to be associated with the values and political direction that currently accompany the Tesla brand. Therefore, we have chosen to replace our Tesla cars with the European alternatives."

People on social media appreciated the company's decision. One commented, "Good initiative, but now Tesla is also just another shoddy American car."

Another wrote, "Strong signal to support European production."

"A brave and exciting decision. If nothing else- lots of signal value," commented another.

Musk this year spun off the famous slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) used by Donald Trump and made it a new version for Europe called "Make Europe Great Again" (MEGA).

But there weren't many takers for it, with people expressing concerns that it promoted policies and ideas against immigration and minority rights and could bring political instability to the countries.