'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Devastating Texas Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives, especially children, in the devastating floods in Texas and offered his condolences to the US government.

In a post on X on Saturday evening, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children in the devastating floods in Texas. Our condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families."

Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children in the devastating floods in Texas. Our condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2025

As per CNN, torrential rain has caused flash flooding in parts of central Texas, that has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people.

CNN reported that in Kerr County, more than 20 girls are missing from Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp located along a river that rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours. Throughout Kerr County, hundreds of people have been rescued or evacuated so far, many by helicopter, authorities said.

Some areas saw a month's worth of rain in just a few hours overnight into Friday.

In a post on X, late on Saturday night (local time), Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem shared that the US Coast Guard has 'saved or assisted' in saving lives of 223 people.

In times of crisis, look for the helpers.



In Central Texas, @USCG has saved or assisted in saving 223 lives.



God bless our first responders. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 5, 2025

"The number one priority right now is people- making sure we are finding them as fast as possible and are returning them to their families and throughout the process we will get into what damage was done to public infrastructure", Noeam said in a video message shared on her official X account.

She wrote on X, "Our hearts are with those impacted by the Central Texas floods. I thank Gov. Abbott, state officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their swift, heroic response."

She noted that the US President is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return recovered loved ones promptly.

"DHS remains fully engaged, and I am in constant contact with the President -- working around the clock and providing him with real-time updates. God bless Texas", Noem wrote in her post.

Our hearts are with those impacted by the Central Texas floods. I thank Gov. Abbott, state officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their swift, heroic response.



President Trump is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return… pic.twitter.com/yUa4yNd4SW — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 5, 2025

According to CNN, Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott on Saturday signed an expanded disaster declaration, including Travis County. The county is about 130 miles northeast of hard-hit Kerr County.

