Deconstructing Iran's Massive Missile Attack On Israel: 10 Points

There were 300 missiles or drones fired against Israel.

This included 170 drones, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles.

All the drones and cruise missiles were intercepted successfully.

Roughly 50 per cent of the ballistic missiles fired by Iran failed to launch or crashed before reaching their targets.

"The missile-drone attack on Israel was very likely intended to cause significant damage below the threshold that would trigger a massive Israeli response," the Institute for the Study of War says. So the question arises, did Iran calibrate the attack to prevent retaliation?

The strike package was reportedly modelled on those the Russians have used repeatedly against Ukraine to great effect.

But while the Ukrainian air defences have averaged interception rates of only 46 per cent of Russian ballistic missiles, the Israelis and their allies knocked out 99 per cent (total).

The strike rate was well short of Iranian expectations, which clearly did not know about the effectiveness of the Israeli shield.

But at the same time, by now knowing about the capabilities of the Israeli system, the Iranians may be able to plan more effective attacks in the future. So will a future Iranian attack be more effective and successful?