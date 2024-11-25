Deadliest Place For Women Is Home: UN Report

The deadliest place for women is at home because a staggering 140 women and girls are killed every day by an intimate partner or family member, according to a report released by UN Women and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime.

This translates to approximately 51,100 victims globally in 2023, a slight increase from the previous year.

But the two agencies stressed that "Women and girls everywhere continue to be affected by this extreme form of gender-based violence and no region is excluded." And they said, "the home is the most dangerous place for women and girls."

The report, released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, highlights the alarming rates of domestic violence worldwide. Africa recorded the highest number of intimate partner and family killings, with an estimated 21,700 victims in 2023. Africa also had the highest number of victims relative to the size of its population - 2.9 victims per 100,000 people.

The Americas and Oceania also reported high rates of domestic violence, with 1.6 and 1.5 female victims per 100,000 people, respectively.

In contrast, Asia and Europe reported significantly lower rates, with 0.8 and 0.6 victims per 100,000 people, respectively.

However, the majority of male homicides happen outside of home.

"Even though men and boys account for the vast majority of homicide victims, women and girls continue to be disproportionately affected by lethal violence in the private sphere," the report said.

"An estimated 80% of all homicide victims in 2023 were men while 20% were women, but lethal violence within the family takes a much higher toll on women than men, with almost 60% of all women who were intentionally killed in 2023 being victims of intimate partner/family member homicide," it said.

According to the Associated Press, despite steps being taken to prevent the killing of women, the killings "remain at alarmingly high levels."

The report emphasises that domestic violence is a preventable crime, often resulting from repeated episodes of gender-based violence.

The UN agencies urge countries to take timely and effective interventions to prevent domestic violence and protect women and girls from lethal violence in the private sphere.

