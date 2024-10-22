Day After Outcome In Border Talks, PM Modi, Xi Jinping Arrive In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his two-day official visit to Russia, his second in three months, to attend the BRICS Summit. The prime minister will attend the summit in Russia's Kazan with Russia's Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Brazil's Lula da Silva, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

Besides the key international forum, the prime minister's visit assumes significance on two accounts - the role India is playing to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, and the breakthrough in talks with China over the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Ahead of the BRICS summit, PM Modi emphasised the importance of close cooperation by member states. Upon his arrival in Kazan, the prime minister wrote in a post on X saying "This is an important summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet."

WILL PM MODI AND XI JINPING MEET IN RUSSIA?

India and China have established a patrolling mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking a potential step towards easing tensions that escalated in May 2020," Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary announced yesterday.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar hailed the recent LAC agreement as a positive outcome of "patient and persistent diplomacy."

"... At various points of time people almost gave up. We have always maintained on the one hand we obviously had to do counter deployment, and we have been negotiating since September 2020. It has been a very patient process, though more complicated than how it should have been," Mr. Jaishankar said at the NDTV World Summit.

"The important thing is if we have reached an understanding, I think what it does is it creates a basis for peace and tranquility along the border, which were there before 2020. That was a major concern. If there is no peace and tranquility, how can other areas of bilateral ties improve?" Mr. Jaishankar said.

With both PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the BRICS Summit in Russia a day after India and China had a breakthrough in talks over the standoff along the Line of Actual Control, it is to be seen if both leaders will meet or hold talks on the sidelines of the summit. Neither side has confirmed a meeting yet.

MEDIATING PEACE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

In his opening statement during his meeting with Vladimir Putin, PM Modi said he wanted the Ukraine conflict to be resolved "peacefully and quickly".

The two leaders shook hands and followed that up with a hug when they met for talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. At the meeting PM Modi said, "We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

"We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability," PM Modi added.

New Delhi has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the Ukraine conflict began, pledging humanitarian support for Kyiv while avoiding explicit condemnation of Russia's offensive.

In his opening remarks, President Putin hailed Russia and India's "privileged strategic partnership" and vowed to build ties further.

PM Modi visited Kyiv in August and Moscow in July in an effort to encourage talks, as India cast itself as a potential mediator. In both countries he was welcomed with a warm embrace. Both Putin and Zelensky have remained in close contact with PM Modi over the duration of the Ukraine conflict - as India has a unique position maintaining friendly relations with both nations.

After his visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi reportedly sent National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Moscow with a "peace plan", which was reportedly handed over to President Putin when Mr Doval had a meeting with him.

During his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to peace and sustainable development. He emphasised that without peace, long-term progress is impossible. While the outcome of the war remains uncertain, India continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution," said Mr. Misri.

India's initiative to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine has been praised by US President Joe Biden and several European leaders too. President Biden had also praised India's prominent global role, including Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the G20 and Global South, as well as his efforts to strengthen the Quad, ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

AGENDA FOR THE 16th BRICS SUMMIT

Apart from leaders of the 5 founding member states, some two dozen other leaders are also attending the summit, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The main issues on the agenda include Vladimir Putin's idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.