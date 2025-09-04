Dan Rivera's Cause Of Death Revealed: Was 'Annabelle' Doll Involved?

Dan Rivera, a well-known paranormal investigator famous for his work with the "Annabelle" doll, passed away unexpectedly on July 13 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, according to TMZ. Rivera, who was 54 years old, died in his hotel room while on the "Devils on the Run" tour, which involved travelling with the infamous Annabelle doll across the country.

The Adams County Coroner, Francis Dutrow, has confirmed that Rivera's death was due to natural causes related to cardiac issues. The autopsy report revealed that Rivera had a pre-existing history of heart problems, consistent with the findings. It was also confirmed that the Annabelle doll was not present in the room at the time of his death, as per the news portal.

Dan Rivera was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research and had gained considerable recognition within the paranormal community. He had developed a significant social media presence through his investigations related to the haunted history surrounding the Annabelle doll.

People Magazine reported that, a July 13 report from the Pennsylvania State Police detailed the conditions in which Rivera, 54, was found.

"Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers," the report read. "Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene."

Rivera had been with colleagues that morning but said he was feeling sick and was going back to his room, Dutrow previously told People Magazine, although it wasn't clear what Rivera may have been ill with.

The story of the Annabelle doll, believed to be possessed, inspired the 2013 film "The Conjuring" and the 2014 spin-off "Annabelle".