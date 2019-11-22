'Tibetan Buddhists Should Decide Dalai Lama's Succession': United States

United Nations need to take up Dalai Lama succession issue: United States

The right to decide succession of Dalai Lama "does not belong" to the Chinese government, the United States said on Thursday, urging the international community to ensure the succession process goes forward by normal methods.

During the special briefing, Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom said, "The international community has to be very clear that the right to determine the succession for Dalai Lama doesn't belong to Chinese government. It should be determined by the Tibetan Buddhists."

"United Nations need to take this topic up. It should be taken up by other international bodies and by the governments around the world. Particularly, the European government that cares about religious freedom and human rights should take this up," Mr Brownback said.

"I think this is an issue even really that should be taken up in international bodies to speak out clearly on this topic, to allow the succession process to go forward by its normal methods." he added.

Mr Brownback visited Dharamshala in October and met the Dalai Lama and survivors of the religious persecution who escaped from Tibet. He held an hour-long interaction with them where they narrated their accounts.

China has repeatedly accused the US of meddling in its internal affairs. It considers Tibet an integral part of the country.

Reacting to China's accusation, Mr Brownback said, "Well, I just categorically reject that I'm meddling in their internal affairs. There are many people that follow the Dalai Lama that don't live in China. This is a well-known spiritual leader throughout the world and deserves respect and deserves to be - the succession process picked by his faith community and the processes that they have followed for centuries. So I reject what the Chinese say".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.