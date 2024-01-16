Czech Girl, 4, Scripts History By Becoming Youngest Person To Reach Everest Base Camp

The former world record for youngest person to reach Everest base camp was held by Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo

A four-year-old girl from the Czech Republic has made history by becoming the youngest ever person to reach Mount Everest's base camp. According to Metro, the girl named Zara managed to make the 170-mile journey to base camp at an elevation of 17,598 feet. The former world record for the youngest person to reach Mount Everest base camp was held by Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who was only 5 years old when she made the climb in 2023.

Accompanied by her father David Sifra and seven-year-old brother, Zara became the youngest person to ever achieve the extraordinary feat at the age of four years and five months. The daunting expedition was filled with challenges, including temperatures falling as low as -25 degrees Celsius at the Everest base camp. Despite the harsh conditions, Zara's father emphasized the importance of careful acclimatization, monitoring blood oxygen saturation, and progressing gradually.

An Instagram account under her brother's name confirmed the expedition's success and also posted stunning images of the family's epic adventure. The post added that the family is currently making their weeks-long return from the base camp.

See the pictures here:

"Little Zara never bathes in warm water, on the contrary, she adds ice, which is probably why the cold didn't cause her any problems. During the march, there was no problem, thanks to her very good physical condition, little Zara even outpaced hundreds of other trekkers, with a few exceptions,'' her brother's post on Instagram read.

See more pictures:

Mr Sifra believes that his daughter's unusual upbringing in Malaysia helped her to take on the challenging hike. From an early age, Zara walked 5-10 kilometers daily with cumulative elevation gains of 300-600 meters and walked a total of over 2,200 kilometers in the jungle in 2023.

Her father said, ''There was no problem during the march, the acclimatization went above average, little Zara, thanks to her very good physical condition, even outpaced, with a few exceptions, hundreds of other trekkers. How is it possible that a 4-year-old girl physically and mentally manage something like this?''

Though Zara is a citizen of the Czech Republic and Canada, she resides in Malaysia with her family. She already speaks three languages- Czech, Chinese, and English.