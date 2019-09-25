Cyclone Hikka: Direct Effects Over, Rain Expected In Some Parts, Says Oman Authority

Cyclone Hikka has weakened into a deep depression over Oman, only indirect effects remain now.

Very severe cyclonic storm Hikka has weakened into a deep depression over Oman, the Indian Meteorological department said in its latest weather bulletin. The direct effects of the tropical system are over, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation-Sultanate of Oman or PACA said quoting National Multi Hazards Early Warning Centre today. There are, however, indirect effects of tropical system Hikka over governorates of Al-Wusta and Dhofar and Al-hajar mountains with chance of isolated rain, latest weather charts analysis show.

The cyclonic storm Hikka crossed Oman coast near latitude 19.7 degree north and longitude 57.7 degree east, close to north of Duqm yesterday with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Continuing to move westwards, cyclonic storm Hikka further weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over coastal Oman last night. Moving further westwards, it weakened into a cyclonic storm over Oman today morning into a deep depression over Oman.

Depression weakened into a Well Marked Low over south Oman and adjoining Saudi Arabia. This is last update pertaining to this system. pic.twitter.com/SB37ciJyPv — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2019

Cyclonic storm Hikka is very likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression during next three hours and into a well-marked low during subsequent three hour, the Indian Meteorological department said.

After the weakening of cyclonic storm Hikka, the sea state, along the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta, will be rough with maximum wave height ranges between 2.0 and 3.0 meters, said PACA in its latest update on cyclonic storm Hikka.

"The sea state will be slight to moderate along the rest of Oman coasts with maximum wave heights between 1.5 metres," it added.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea along and off Oman coast.

