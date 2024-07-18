Cult Boss Accused Of Plotting With 'Santa' To Give Poisoned Candy To Jewish Children In US: Report

The Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York City, US.

Michail Chkhikvishvili, a neo-Nazi leader from Georgia, was indicted this week on charges of soliciting hate crimes and planning acts of mass violence in New York City. He intended to carry out a New Year's Eve attack involving Santa Claus distributing poisoned candy to racial minorities and Jewish children in Brooklyn.

As per a US government release, Chkhikvishvili was arrested in Chisinau, Moldova, on July 6, 2024, pursuant to an Interpol Wanted Person Diffusion, which was issued based on a criminal complaint. Chkhikvishvili is alleged to be a leader of the Maniac Murder Cult, also known as "Maniacs Murder Cult," "Maniacs: Cult of Killing," "MKY," "MMC," and "MKU," an international racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist group.

Chkhikvishvili allegedly recruited others for violent acts, including planning a mass attack in NYC with an undercover officer posing as a recruit. US Attorney Breon Peace, Assistant AG Matthew Olsen, and FBI's Christie Curtis announced the charges.

"As alleged, the defendant sought to recruit others to commit violent attacks and killings in furtherance of his Neo-Nazi ideologies," stated United States Attorney Peace. "His goal was to spread hatred, fear, and destruction by encouraging bombings, arson, and even poisoning children for the purpose of harming racial minorities, the Jewish community, and homeless individuals. We will not hesitate to find and prosecute those who threaten the safety and freedoms of all members of our community, including members of minority communities, no matter where in the world these criminals might be hiding."

The government report stated Chkhikvishvili led MKY, an international extremist group with a Neo-Nazi ideology promoting violence against minorities. MKY aims to disrupt social order through terrorism, with members in the United States and abroad.

Since September 2021, Chkhikvishvili has distributed the "Hater's Handbook" to MKY members, promoting MKY's principles and urging mass violence. The manifesto includes Chkhikvishvili's claims of killing for the white race and encourages school shootings, using children for suicide bombings, and other attacks against racial minorities. It outlines strategies for terror attacks, such as targeting large events and crowded streets, specifically in the United States.