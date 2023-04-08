Video: President Droupadi Murmu Flies In Fighter Jet From Assam's Tezpur

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.

President Droupadi Murmu today took her maiden fighter jet flight. She was seen wearing an anti-gravity suit before stepping into a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, a strategic air base.

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

