Cross-Country Skier Dies In France After 20-Metre Fall

The woman was with her partner in "difficult terrain" when she fell "around 20 metres (65 feet)" into a small, deep drop in Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage, an Alpine village at an altitude of 1,500 metres.

Also in the Alps, an American tourist died in an off-piste skiing accident (Representational).

A woman died after falling into a hollow in southern France during a cross-country ski excursion, rescue services said Sunday.

Authorities in the region have urged winter sports fans to be cautious, including because of an avalanche risk despite sparse snowfall.

On Friday, a 67-year-old skier died in the French Alps after colliding with his daughter and crashing into a tree trunk.

Also in the Alps, an American tourist died in an off-piste skiing accident at the end of December. His guide tested positive for narcotics.

