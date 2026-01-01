Cross-Country Skier Dies In France After 20-Metre Fall

A woman died after falling into a hollow in southern France during a cross-country ski excursion, rescue services said Sunday.

The woman was with her partner in "difficult terrain" when she fell "around 20 metres (65 feet)" into a small, deep drop in Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage, an Alpine village at an altitude of 1,500 metres.

Authorities in the region have urged winter sports fans to be cautious, including because of an avalanche risk despite sparse snowfall.

On Friday, a 67-year-old skier died in the French Alps after colliding with his daughter and crashing into a tree trunk.

Also in the Alps, an American tourist died in an off-piste skiing accident at the end of December. His guide tested positive for narcotics.

