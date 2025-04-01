Crocodile Kills Beachgoer, Drags Victim Through Sea In Indonesia

A 51-year-old man was killed by a crocodile while swimming near Talise Beach in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on March 27, according to The Metro. The victim, identified as Sadarwinata, was attacked while paddling in the water, despite warnings from onlookers who spotted the approaching reptile. Witnesses reported that the crocodile grabbed the swimmer and thrashed him violently before carrying his body away. A local rescue team responded to the incident and used a thermal drone to track the crocodile, which was seen in aerial footage holding the victim's body in its jaws near the shore.

Deny Abrahams, senior commissioner of the city police, said, 'According to eyewitness statements, the victim was swimming too close to the crocodile that was already visible around the location. They shouted to warn him, but the victim was in the water and didn't hear.

'The rescue efforts were carried out swiftly by the joint team. One of the members of the Central Sulawesi Police Mobile Brigade Corps was even forced to shoot the crocodile to make it release the victim.'

According to The Metro, officers collected Sadarwinata's body, punctured with bite marks, from the sea before sending it to Bhyangkara Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Police said conservationists were at the scene to prevent similar crocodile attacks. They warned visitors to be vigilant when swimming at the beach. The Indonesian archipelago is home to 14 types of crocs, with a large population of extremely large and violent breeds.