Jessica Simpson Reveals Secret Of Her Good Vocals: 'Snake Sperm' Has Everyone Talking

Jessica Simpson, the American singer and actress, is facing backlash after revealing what she claims is the secret to her good vocals: snake sperm. In a recent Instagram reel, Simpson shared that she's been taking a syrup-like supplement to enhance her vocal performance. However, the contents of the supplement remained a mystery until a Google search by curious fans revealed the controversial ingredient. The revelation has sparked widespread criticism and disbelief among social media users.

While sipping the Chinese herbal drink and sporting a yellow dress and blue jacket, Simpson attempted to explain its benefits to her confused band in the video.



"They're like, 'What are you drinking?' It's this Chinese herb thing. I'm like, 'I don't know. My vocal coach told me to drink it,'" Simpson explained in the clip. "And they Googled it, and it's snake sperm. It's like a honey," Simpson said, letting out a laugh.

"If you want a good vocal, you have to drink snake sperm!" she added.

When asked if the unconventional beverage was similar to tea, she compared it to honey.

