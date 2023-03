UBS shares plunged by almost nine percent as markets opened Monday (Representational)

UBS shares plunged by almost nine percent as markets opened Monday, a day after the announcement it will take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion.

Shares of Credit Suisse opened almost 64 percent lower, well below the UBS takeover price in a deal aimed at preventing a wider international banking crisis.

