After Sewing Machine, UP Cobbler Receives Raw Material From Rahul Gandhi

Earlier he had got a sewing machine from Rahul Gandhi (File)

Cobbler Ram Chet from Sultanpur, who shot to fame after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a brief halt at his shop, on Monday received raw material meant for making shoes and other footwear items from the Congress leader.

Ram Chet's shop is located in Vidhyak Nagar crossing in Kurebhar block of Sultanpur district, and is around 16 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"In the afternoon, I received raw material for shoes -- leather, shoe soles. Through this, shoes and other footwear items can be made for both ladies and gents," Ram Chet on Monday told PTI.

Earlier he had got a sewing machine from Gandhi, he said.

The Congress leader had on July 26 made an unscheduled surprise visit to Ram Chet's shop in Vidhayak Nagar on the outskirts of Sultanpur on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur after appearing in a district court in connection with a defamation case.

A day after Mr Gandhi made a brief halt at his shop, Ram Chet got a sewing machine from the Congress leader on July 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)