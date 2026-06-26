Cracks, Chaos, Miraculous Escape: CCTV Captures Venezuela Earthquake Horror

Dramatic CCTV footage from Venezuela has gone viral, capturing the terrifying moments when two powerful earthquakes rocked the country. Residents scrambled to run out of a building that appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

The clip opens to visible cracks running across the walls and ceiling before the building begins to shake. As the tremors intensify, visibly scared residents rush out of their rooms.

The camera then records the cracks widening as the structure continues to sway. Two young men, one of them shirtless, sprint through the corridor in a desperate bid to get out.

The most heart-stopping moment comes seconds later when a man from the upper floor steps into the hallway. Just as he is about to move forward, a massive chunk of concrete crashes onto the floor directly in front of them.

Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, "Seconds from disaster in Venezuela... People frantically scramble to safety moments before the powerful earthquake strikes. A terrifyingly close call."

Many described the scene as nothing short of a miracle.

A user wrote, "Oh my god... they were literally seconds away from disaster. My heart is racing just watching this. I can't even imagine how they might have felt."

Another commented, "The last guy...my heart nearly stopped!! Couldn't take my eyes off the footage. Faint shadows through the dust makes it looks like he made it out."

"I wonder what type of building construction regulations they have. It seems buildings were not built to consider earthquakes since they're away from the city's major fault line," one wrote.

"I hope they made it out. But the thing is, sadly there is a chance that some others couldn't make it down the stairs in time," read a comment.

At least 235 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck the country just minutes apart. The quakes measured magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which also said that there was a 44% probability that fatalities could exceed 10,000.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has also announced a $200 million reconstruction fund. She said the money, sourced from the country's resources at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will be used to repair damaged roads, bridges, hospitals and other infrastructure and build new homes for families who lost their houses.

"I would like to announce the creation of an initial fund of 200 million dollars using resources we have at the International Monetary Fund, which will allow us to rebuild infrastructure and hospitals, and to construct housing for those who lost their homes," she said.