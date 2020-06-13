Parts Of Beijing Put Under Lockdown Due To Fresh Coronavirus Cluster

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down. (File)

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said on Saturday.

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

