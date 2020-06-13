Parts Of Beijing Put Under Lockdown Due To Fresh Coronavirus Cluster

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

Parts Of Beijing Put Under Lockdown Due To Fresh Coronavirus Cluster

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down. (File)

Beijing:

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said on Saturday.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
ChinaBeijingCoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter