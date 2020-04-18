Google Thanks All Coronavirus Helpers In Its Final Doodle

Google Doodle series recognises and honour many of those on the front lines amid coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever, Google launched a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, the Google Doodle is honouring all the coronavirus helpers across the globe whose tireless work is what keeps us going as a community.

"The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this," Google India tweeted.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

The latest illustration shows all the workers from different sectors like food services, farming, grocery divisions, healthcare, and researcher fields among others.

On Monday, Google had said it would continue the "Thank You" series for the next weeks.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines," Google had said.

On Thursday, Google had honoured teachers who had to quickly adjust to meet the reality of students being unable to physically attend classes in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Many schools have now switched to online teaching.

The series had started on April 6 and began with thanking health workers and the scientific community.