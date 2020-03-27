Global Coronavirus Death Tops 25,000, Cases Cross Over 5 Lakh

At least 5,47,034 coronavirus cases have been registered around the world since December.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 25,066 people, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths, according to an AFP tally at 1430 GMT Friday based on official statistics.

Europe was the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities. Italy had the highest numbers of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

