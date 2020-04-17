"Absolute Legend": Prince William On 99-Year-Old Helping Fight COVID-19

Captain Tom Moore raised more than 17 million pounds, by walking laps of his garden, for the health service to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

'Absolute Legend': Prince William On 99-Year-Old Helping Fight COVID-19

Tom Moore is a 99-year-old British war veteran who completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday.

LONDON:

Britain's Prince William described as an "absolute legend" the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by completing his challenge of walking 100 laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

"Absolute legend," the queen's grandson told the BBC. "What I love also is he's a 99-year war vet, he's been around a long time, knows everything and it's wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination."

