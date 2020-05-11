776 Coronavirus Deaths In US In 24 Hours: Report

The report states US now has a total of COVID-19 1,329,072 cases

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March. (File)

The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

