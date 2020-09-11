France Witnessing 'Clear Worsening' Of COVID-19 Outbreak: PM

Jean Castex he did not announce any major new restrictions.

France is seeing an acceleration of the Covid-19 outbreak after a surge in infections but aims to avoid any new nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.

"There is a "clear worsening" in France of the spread of COVID-19 which has "not lowered in intensity" and "will still be with us for some months," PM Castex said in a televised statement in Paris.

But he did not announce any major new restrictions, saying France's aim is to "avoid a general lockdown" and succeed in living with the virus through social distancing, mask-wearing and ramped-up testing.

