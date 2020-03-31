France Reports 499 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest In One Day

Coronavirus France: The French death count includes only those who died in hospital (File)

France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the count to 3,523.

There are now 22,757 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update.

The French death count includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

