China Warns Against Excessive Use Of Protective Suits Amid Virus Outbreak

The statement was issued as China faces a severe shortage of equipment, including suits, masks and goggles, to protect medical workers from infection amid a newly identified coronavirus.

Workers in protective suits carry sanitize equipment to disinfect trains at a depot in China. (Reuters)

Beijing:

China's National Health Commission called for the "reasonable use" of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection.

The statement was issued as China faces a severe shortage of equipment, including suits, masks and goggles, to protect medical workers from infection amid a newly identified coronavirus that has killed more than 800 people.

Though supplies of protective clothing have improved, they are still insufficient, said the statement.



