Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests COVID-19 Positive For Third Time

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the novel coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, a secretariat of the Communications Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," a statement said.

"President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team," it added

