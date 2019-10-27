Coordinated With US Prior To Operation In Syria, Says Turkey

The ISIS chief was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region.

Turkey on Sunday said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation which US media reports said targeted and killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defence ministry said in a tweet.

It did not give details.

The elusive chief of ISIS was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region, US media reported earlier on Sunday.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car outside the village of Barisha, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the operation which killed nine people.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make a "major statement" on Sunday at 9:00 am (1300 GMT), the White House said.

Some US media reports quoted government sources saying Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended.

